Renowned vegetable-based chef Denis Cotter announces new cookbook

Chef, restaurateur and author Denis Cotter has announced the launch of his latest book, 'Paradiso: Recipes & Reflections', a beautiful 216-page hardback cookbook featuring a collection of over 160 recipes.

When Denis Cotter opened Paradiso in 1993, his hope was to create a modern, vegetable-based cuisine that could stand with ‘normal’ restaurants, a place where people went to eat pleasurable, exciting, modern food. Thirty years later, Paradiso has become a beloved part of Cork’s food culture. Paradiso: Recipes & Reflections is a snapshot of where Paradiso is now. It will show you how to produce dishes that can be served alone or incorporated into a series of courses. By incorporating these into your own repertoire, you can bring a touch of Paradiso to anything you cook.

Sample recipes include: pan-roasted artichokes, nettle broth, lemon arancini, pine nut crumb, smoked tomato purée; aubergine, black sesame yogurt, zhoug, fried capers; smoky za’atar roast squash with lemon tahini, popped barley, mint and pomegranate; dan dan noodles; grilled peach with cucumber, pickled radish, sheep’s milk labneh, mint, watercress and macadamia; and strawberry & elderflower pavlova.

An accomplished author with four previous cookbooks under his belt, including The Café Paradiso Cookbook (1999), Paradiso Seasons (2003), Wild Garlic, Gooseberries … and Me (2007) and For the Love of Food (2011), Paradiso: Recipes and Reflections is Denis’s first book in 12 years.

For Denis, this latest tome captures the essence of Paradiso now. He says, “The book is a result of gathering and translating over the years, and could not be called anything other than simply Paradiso because that is what it is and what it represents. It is us now. It is our manual for today and, with just a glance at and a nod to the past, it is what the future is always being built on.”

A gorgeous coffee table book as well as a recipe book, the foreword is by Cork-born actor Cillian Murphy, who carries a long-held affection for the food and philosophy of Paradiso.

Paradiso: Recipes and Reflections is available from 4th May at www.ninebeanrowsbooks.com and will also be sold at Paradiso, 16 Lancaster Quay, Cork City from 4th May.

When you buy a copy of Paradiso directly from Nine Bean Rows or the Paradiso restaurant, you will also get an enamelled turnip lapel pin and a Paradiso notebook as a free bonus while stocks last.