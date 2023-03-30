Renowned DJ Denis Sulta headlines ‘ABSOLUT X’ immersive & creative clubbing experience

Longtime supporters of innovative and inclusive club culture, and iconic vodka brand, Absolut, have announced 'ABSOLUT X’, an immersive and creative clubbing experience that rivals those of Berlin and New York, kicking off in Dublin on Saturday 22nd April.

'ABSOLUT X' will take place in Dublin 8’s Urban Plant Life, completely transforming the well-known garden centre into one of Ireland’s most creative and one-of-a-kind club spaces for one night only, powered by cutting-edge clubbing technology and production.

Headlined by globally renowned DJ Denis Sulta and supported by a lineup of local club talent, guests will experience and interact with pioneering custom-built digital installations ensuring the dancefloor is a transcending experience with the latest in creative technology and club lighting innovation. Bespoke bars will also offer Absolut Made to Mix cocktails and premium serves.

'ABSOLUT X' puts sustainability and the clubber experience front and centre. The event will run with a smart power plan, hybrid generators and energy monitors to combat energy waste, while general waste will be recycled and/or ethically disposed of. With everyone welcome, the event will be a safe and inclusive experience, with designated Wellness Representatives on hand throughout the night to provide assistance.

Paula Reynolds, Marketing Manager at Absolut Ireland is delighted to continue Absolut’s support of the Irish clubbing scene. Speaking about the announcement, she said:

“Absolut is dedicated to championing Ireland’s clubbing community with innovative experiences. We see 'ABSOLUT X' as a natural follow-on from the Absolut Clubbing Council campaign we led last year, nurturing cutting-edge clubbing in Ireland. Reimagining a unique space in the heart of Dublin city while spotlighting the best in digital art with world-class DJs is just the beginning, so watch this space and follow @AbsolutIrl on social to see what we do next.”

If you want to experience 'ABSOLUT X', extremely limited tickets will be available to buy tomorrow Friday, March 31st at 12 noon for €15 at www.ABSOLUTX.club.