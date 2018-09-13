Renewed appeal after 18-year-old teen killed in Athlone

Gardaí investigating a fatal road traffic collision at Bonavalley, Athlone resulting in the death of an 18-year-old teen on the 11th September 2018 are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The unidentified, young man was walking outside of Athlone Institute of Technology when the accident occurred on the morning of September 11th.

The injured victim was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore but loved ones were heartbroken when he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the car, who remains anonymous to the public, was uninjured.

Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses, in particular, the driver of a white rigid truck with a tail lift who may have witnessed the accident occurring, to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 6492600, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Any information could help them assess the situation more accurately and discover the truth about the devastating event that occurred.