Release date for Prince Harry and Meghan’s documentary confirmed

We finally have a release date for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive new documentary – and it’s sooner than expected!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially announced their documentary with Netflix last week. The streaming service also released a trailer last Thursday, which contained many never-before-seen images of the couple. At the time, Netflix stated that the film would be coming soon.

Today, they have confirmed that the documentary, simply titled Harry & Meghan, will be released in two volumes, and have disclosed the release dates for both parts.

Credit: Netflix

Volume I of Harry & Meghan will be released this week, on the morning of Thursday, December 8.

Fans will then only have to wait a week before they can tune into Volume II on the streaming service, which will launch on Thursday, December 15.

Netflix have also teased fans with a longer, additional trailer for the upcoming release, which can be watched here:

The brand new trailer showcases the couple's public journey, from the announcement of their engagement and their Windsor wedding in May 2018, right up to the present day, following their decision to step away from being working royals in early 2020 and move to California.

The video shows Prince Harry talking about his mother, the late Princess Diana, and his worries for his family. "The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy," he details. "I was terrified, I didn't want history to repeat itself."

In a voiceover clip, the Duke of Sussex also discusses his fraught tensions with the rest of the royal family. "There's a hierarchy of the family," he explains. "You know, there's leaking, but there's also planting of stories. It's a dirty game," he adds.

All in all, it looks like Harry & Meghan will be a revealing and fascinating watch for viewers, when Volume I arrives on Netflix this week. Get the popcorn ready!