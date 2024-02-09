Release date for American Horror Story starring Kim K confirmed

American Horror Story has finally confirmed the release date of AHS: Delicate Part Two.

This is the second-half of Season 12, which is partially based on the Danielle Valentine 2023 novel Delicate Condition.

Now, a new teaser for the highly-anticipated series has been unveiled to tell fans when to expect the latest episodes.

Credit: American Horror Story Instagram

On American Horror Story’s Instagram, a snippet of some of the main characters, including Emma Roberts, Kim Kardahsian and Cara Delevingne, can be seen putting on lipstick before writing with it on a mirror.

At the end of the clip, it is confirmed, in lipstick, that the new instalment will air on April 3, much to the delight of fans.

AHS captioned the post, “Hush, little ones. We’ll be back soon. AHS: Delicate Part Two premieres April 3 on @fxnetworks. Stream on @hulu”.

Kim also shared a similar video with an extended cut of her wearing sky-high lashes as she applies lipstick. Spiders flash across the screen before the release date is announced to viewers.

Many fans rushed to the comments to share their excitement over the upcoming episodes.

One fan penned, “I HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS!!”, while a second wrote, “Can’t wait for part 2”.

“I watch this because of kim”, admitted a third commenter.

Credit: American Horror Story Instagram

The second half of AHS: Delicate Part 2 will reportedly contain four episodes, while the first half had five, making it one of the shortest seasons of American Horror Story.

Last month, Emma Roberts shared that they had finished filming the upcoming series.

While Part 1 ended on a cliffhanger as viewers were left questioning who killed Babette, Part 2 is sure to reveal who the murderer really is.

AHS: Delicate Part 2 will air on Hulu on April 3, 2024.