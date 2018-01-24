Rejoice! Science has FINALLY found a way to prevent heavy periods

Millions of women across the world could soon see an improvement in their heavy periods thanks to a very promising scientific breakthrough.

A team at the University of Edinburgh have identified the possible cause of excessive menstrual bleeding and are hopeful that their research will provide some very welcome relief for the women who suffer in silence every month.

Researchers found that lower levels of HIF-1, a protein which is affected by low oxygen levels, are to blame for the increased level of blood loss.

For the study, published in Nature Communications and primarily funded by Wellcome, laboratory mice were given a drug designed to boost levels of HIF-W.

Results showed that the increased presence of the specific protein led to improved tissue repair and reduced blood loss.

Dr Jackie Maybin, Clinical Lecturer in Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the University of Edinburgh's Medical Research Council Centre for Reproductive Health, who led the study, said:

"Our findings reveal for the first time that HIF-1 and reduced levels of oxygen in the womb are required during a period to optimise repair of the womb lining… Excitingly, increasing levels of the HIF-1 protein in mice shows real promise as a novel, non-hormonal medical treatment."

The breakthrough heralds a possible new era in the treatment of heavy menstruation, meaning women will no longer be subjected to the adverse side-effects that come with some forms of hormone-based medication.

Speaking about the findings, a spokesperson for Wellbeing of Woman, a women's health charity which supported the study, said:

"Wellbeing of Women is delighted to have supported this work, which has led to the breakthrough discovery of causes of the condition so treatments might now be developed. These findings give hope to women who have suffered in silence with the condition for too long."