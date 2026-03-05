Registration opens for the 2026 Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon

If you've been waiting for a sign to finally commit to that 10km goal you've been telling yourself you'll do 'someday'… this is it. Registration is officially open for the 2026 Vhi Women's Mini Marathon and there's never been a better time to sign up!

Now in its 44th year, the world's largest all-female event of its kind will take place on Sunday 31st May at 12:30pm. Close to 30,000 women are expected to walk, jog or run through Dublin City Centre and if you've ever witnessed it in person, you'll know the energy is something else entirely. Think colour, music, absolute chaos in the best way and a whole lot of women cheering each other on.

This year's campaign theme is 'Because You Can' and the ambassadors leading the charge are entrepreneur Aimee Connolly, broadcaster Katja Mia, health and fitness coach Nathalie Lennon and content creator Clóda Scanlon. All four are returning to encourage women of every fitness level to get involved.

The Research That Makes You Want to Lace Up

To mark the launch, Vhi surveyed 500 female runners and the findings are genuinely compelling. 74% of women say walking or running improves their overall physical health. 73% say it boosts their mood. And 68% cited mental health benefits as a key reason they run or walk in the first place.

Here's where it gets real though. 64% of women surveyed said running or walking helps manage PMS or menstrual symptoms. But 74% admitted they've been prevented from exercising because of those very symptoms and 89% feel it impacts their confidence when working out. If that doesn't sum up the complicated relationship so many of us have with our bodies and movement… I don't know what does.

Among women who've given birth, 80% said running or walking supported their recovery. And when it comes to motivation? 77% believe signing up for an event like this would help them stay on track. 82% said joining a community running group would help them reach their goals. Sometimes you just need other people holding you accountable.

What's New for 2026

If you're the type who gets overwhelmed by registration forms or has questions at 11pm on a Tuesday, you're in luck. The Vhi Women's Mini Marathon website now has an AI assistant to guide participants through sign-up, answer FAQs and provide instant support. Handy when your brain is fried after a long day.

Vhi members can also claim a refund on their entry fee through Snap & Send in the Vhi App which sweetens the deal considerably.

New for this year, Nathalie Lennon will host a Vhi Run Series. It's a three-part programme featuring 3km, 5km and 8km running events designed to help you build distance gradually across the 12-week campaign. Perfect if you're starting from scratch or haven't run since… well, let's not think about that. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.

There are also training plans for walkers, joggers and runners available on the website along with nutritious recipes developed by Nathalie. Everything's accessible at vhiwomensminimarathon.ie and across @VhiWMM social channels.

VHI Women's Mini Marathon 2026 launch event with Lord Mayor.

Why This Year Feels Different

Aimee Connolly put it well: "The Vhi Women's Mini Marathon is such a powerful event and I'm proud to be a Vhi ambassador. It's not about pace – it's about participation, community and proving to yourself that you can do challenging things. That's what 'Because You Can' means to me."

And she's right. There's something about crossing that finish line surrounded by thousands of other women that just hits different. Whether you're running for a charity close to your heart, doing it with your mates or proving something to yourself… it matters.

David O'Leary, General Manager of the Women's Mini Marathon, added: "After two unprecedented sell-outs, the excitement around this year's Vhi Women's Mini Marathon is already building. We're seeing an incredible running boom and a real cultural movement of women coming together to challenge themselves, support one another and build community."

He's not wrong about the sell-outs either. Last year's event sold out in record time so if you're thinking about it, early registration is definitely advised.

Every participant will receive a finishers medal and there's an official event t-shirt available as an opt-in during registration. Small details that somehow mean everything when you're holding that medal afterwards wondering how you actually did it.

Brighid Smyth, Head of Corporate Affairs at Vhi, said: "This year's theme, 'Because You Can,' is about empowering women to take that first step, whatever that looks like for them. It has been fantastic to see so many young women taking part in recent years and making health and wellness a priority in their lives."

So whether you're a seasoned runner or someone who gets out of breath walking up the stairs at work… this is your moment. Registration is open now at vhiwomensminimarathon.ie. See you on the 31st May?