Regé Jean Page responds to rumours he’s returning for Bridgerton S3

The Bridgerton fanbase has been abuzz lately, as rumours started to fly that our favourite Duke would be reprising his role for the upcoming third season of Netflix's saucy regency drama. However, Regé Jean Page has come out to set the record straight once and for all.

Taking to Instagram in the early hours on Wednesday morning, Regé, who played the dashing Duke of Hastings in season one of Bridgerton, shared a photo of himself and his former co-star, season two’s leading man Jonathan Bailey.

In this rare snap, Page and Bailey are walking down the street together in stylish, smart-casual attires, enjoying the sunshine.

“The boys are back in town,” the 34-year-old actor wrote in the caption, before going on to share the sad news.

“No, I’m not going back to the show btw – the papers made that one up,” he explained. “But we had the best, and most stylish, catch up I’ve had in a while over some truly excellent Italian coffee and sunshine.”

Regé was the leading man in Briderton’s first season, which followed the Duke’s love story with the eldest Bridgerton daughter, Daphne, played by Phoebe Dynevor. While Phoebe’s character has been brought back into the show for season two, the Duke has been fairly absent.

At the end of season one it was revealed that Regé wouldn’t be returning to reprise his charming role, opting to make time to pursue other opportunities instead. Most recently, Page stars in Netflix’s The Gray Man, alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.