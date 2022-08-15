Reeling in the 60s: Penneys launch gorgeous new retro range

If you find yourself drawn towards the iconic fashion trends of the 1960s then you’re in luck — Penneys have just launched a gorgeous new collection reminiscent of the stylish era.

That’s right, they’re taking the sixties trend a step further with their chic and effortless take. Think shorter hemlines, primary colours and tailored co-ords in daisy florals.

From tailored short suits in hot pink to statement-making monochrome column dresses, the sixties-inspired collection is available in Primark stores now.

One of our favourite looks from the collection would have to be this stunning pink and red checked co-ord which features a structured, cropped blazer (£22/€25) and a matching pair of gingham shorts (£13/ €16).

Another stylish piece which we can’t wait to get our hands on would be this black and white midi dress (£15/€18) which comes in this funky, geometric pattern.

Of course it wouldn’t be the sixties without a wardrobe full of fashionable mini dresses, which is why we couldn’t be more excited to try on this beautiful hot pink Geo Dress (£16/€18) or this cool and casual vibrant green half-zip dress (£13/€16), which pairs beautifully with a sleek pair of knee-high boots, or Go-Go Boots if you will.

If matching sets are your fashion forté, then you really must check out Penneys’ new printed co-ord (£22/€26) in this retro green and white pattern. Featuring a shirt and flared trousers, you can bring this look from the office to the pub with a pair of statement earrings and a bright red lip.

So, if you feel like giving your wardrobe a sixties twist, Penneys is the place for you!