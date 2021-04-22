Redness getting you down? Then this is for you.

Temporary or permanent facial redness, small visible vessels and rosacea are common issues that affect many of us. When left untreated, they can take a toll emotionally on our self-esteem. Now, thanks to Bioderma’s Sensibio AR (Anti-Redness), you can tackle redness and be confident in your own skin.

Specifically formulated for rosacea-prone skin, Sensibio AR is a daily soothing cream that offers long-lasting anti-redness care. Not only does it prevent and reduce redness, soothe the skin, but it moisturises and strengthens the skin barrier.

The exclusive patent Rosactiv™ reduces redness and keeps it at bay by biologically acting on all of the skin cells involved in the initiation and aggravation of the redness. It inhibits the main biological factor, VEGF (vascular endothelial growth factor), that causes dilation of veins and weakens capillaries. It reduces and prevents redness, provides immediate relief and protection, and gently moisturises, all while guaranteeing excellent tolerance.

Using ingredients specifically selected for their calming and soothing properties, Sensibio AR works to relieve feelings of discomfort and overheating. Suitable for those with sensitive skin, it is unfragranced and non-comedogenic. Sensibio AR provides biological long-lasting efficiency against rosacea. Bonus, it also doubles up as a good make-up base! You can apply Sensibio AR onto clean skin morning and evening, and gently massage until absorbed.

Research from NAOS, Bioderma’s parent brand, found that 86% of people who tried Sensibio AR said their rosacea symptoms improved after using the product. 77% said it soothed skin while 73% said skin felt moisturised and more comfortable. Most importantly, 97% reported an improvement in their day-to-day life.

Speaking about Sensibio AR, Selene Daly, Dermatology Nurse Specialist in Sligo University Hospital, said; “Redness and blushing or flushing of the cheeks, also known as Rosacea, is one of the most common skin conditions in Ireland. Rosacea can result in painful, tight, uncomfortable skin that can also cause embarrassment and lead to avoiding social interactions. Sensibio AR works to soothe and calm the skin while noticeably reducing redness. It’s affordable, simple to use and makes a big difference – both to our skin and our self-confidence.”

For skin prone to redness, Bioderma has the complete skincare routine with micellar water Sensibio H2O AR, anti-redness care for day and night Sensibio AR, skin-perfecting care with Sensibio AR BB and unifying sun care for redness-prone skin with Photoderm AR SPF 50+.