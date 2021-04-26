Red Carpet Style: The top 10 best dressed celebs at the 2021 Oscars

As we all know, the 93rd Academy Awards took place last night, celebrating the absolute best movies from the last year.

While many people around the world were eagerly waiting to hear what film landed the best picture category or which actress took home the top prize, we were quite content fawning over the glamorous red carpet looks.

Let’s be honest, award shows have been pretty different this past year. However, last night’s Oscars were one of the first award shows in a long time where celebs got to attend in person and strut their stuff along the red carpet, with various journalists excited to ask “Who are you wearing?!”

To mark the occasion, we’ve compiled a list of our favourite, top 10 looks from last night’s Oscars award show; including Zendaya's illuminous number to Carey Mulligan's golden gown and more!

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried rocked the red carpet in this romantic red number by Armani Privé.

Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan looked absolutely stunning in this dazzling golden gown by Valentino.

Zendaya

Zendaya wows everyone in her iconic custom Valentino Haute Couture dress. Oh, and did we mention that it glows in the dark?

Halle Berry

We’re absolutely in love with Halle Berry’s magenta Dolce & Gabbana draping dress.

H.E.R

Hats off to H.E.R. for thinking outside the box and looking completely gorgeous in this sheer sparkly blue number.

Maria Bakalova

Maria Bakalova’s Louis Vuitton gown perfectly combines Wedding Day Elegance with Oscars Chic, and we’re here for it!

Regina King

Regina King was a style queen at last night’s award show, stepping out in this glamorous metallic Louis Vuitton dress.

Margot Robbie

Fans of the shaggy fringe will adore Margot’s new look — especially when paired with this stunningly detailed Chanel Haute Couture gown.

Tiara Thomas

Tiara Thomas gives a whole new meaning to the term ‘power suit’ in this white feminine number.

Angela Bassett

It’s all about those statement sleeves with Angela Bassett’s wow-worthy Alberta Ferretti dress.