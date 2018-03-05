SHEmazing!
Red carpet round up: All the best looks from the 2018 Oscars

Last night, Hollywood's leading lads and ladies took to the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony. 

It's one of the most highly-anticipated events of the year, and while we're delighted to see so many deserving winners be celebrated for their incredible achievements, there's another big question on our minds question on our minds – what's everyone wearing? 

From subtle pinks to shocking reds, this year's style stakes were higher than ever. 

Here's all our favourite looks from the night. 

Meryl Streep

 

Saoirse Ronan

 

Gal Gadot

 

Emma Stone

Jennifer Lawrence

 

Eiza González

Miley Cyrus

 

Jane Fonda

 

Margot Robbie

 

Danai Gurira

 

Kendall Jenner 

 

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

 

Mary J. Blige

Sofía Vergara

 

Emma Watson

 

