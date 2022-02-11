Recipes: 5 festive desserts to whip up this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to tell the people in your life just how much they mean to you — whether it’s your new beau, your BFF, your mam, your dad or even yourself.

Why not show the people you care about just how much they mean to you by whipping them up a delicious, homemade sweet treat? After all, sharing is caring and there really is no better gift than the gift of food!

Don an apron this weekend and put a little bit of love into some of these delectable recipes, which would make absolutely perfect dessert options this February 14th.

With just six ingredients, this delightful recipe is perfect for beginner bakers this Valentine’s weekend. Plus, it looks absolutely adorable!

This recipe is a must-try for coffee lovers! It’s rich and full of flavour, yet incredibly light and moreish.

If you’re looking for a fool-proof make ahead dessert option, then this is the recipe for you. Valentine’s Day is on a Monday this year and nobody wants to start a 3 hour recipe after work, which is why this delightful dish is so great — chilling it overnight is both a convenient and important step.

If you’re going quite heavy with your main course, then this is a heavenly light dessert with just a touch of romantic decadence to finish off with.

Give the gift of homemade truffles this Valentine’s Day! They’re classy, cute and completely scrumptious.