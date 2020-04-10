Recipe: Try these tasty Cranberry and White Chocolate Cookies
Oaty White Chocolate & Cranberry Cookies
Makes: 30 cookies
Prep time: 25 mins
Cook time: 10 mins
Difficulty level: Medium
You’ll need:
- 90g plain flour
- 1/2 tsp. bicarbonate of soda
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 125g unsalted butter, softened to room temperature
- 65g light brown sugar
- 60g caster sugar
- 1 large egg, room temperature
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 150g Flahavan’s Organic Porridge Oats
- 50g dried cranberries
- 100g white chocolate chips
Method:
- In a medium bowl mix together the flour, bicarbonate of soda and salt. Set aside.
- In the bowl of your stand mixer, beat the butter for about 1 minute until smooth and creamy. Add the brown sugar and caster sugar, continuing to beat for about 3 minutes on a medium speed until smooth.
- Combine the egg and vanilla extract with the creamed butter and sugar. Beat on a medium speed, ensuring all ingredients are combined.
- Place the dry ingredients into the wet mixture and mix on a low speed until the flour is combined. Add the oats, dried cranberries, and white chocolate chips. Mix until fully combined into a dough then cover with cling film and chill for 30 mins.
- Preheat the oven to 160°C. Line two baking sheets with baking paper,
- Use a teaspoon to create balls of the cookie dough (approx. 25g each) and add to the lined tray, pressing down with the back of a spoon and spacing cookies evenly as they may spread when baking. Bake for around 10 minutes or until golden around the edges.
- Remove from the oven, and allow to cool completely before removing from the baking sheet and storing.
