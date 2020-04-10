Recipe: Try these tasty Cranberry and White Chocolate Cookies

Oaty White Chocolate & Cranberry Cookies

Makes: 30 cookies

Prep time: 25 mins

Cook time: 10 mins

Difficulty level: Medium

You’ll need:

90g plain flour

1/2 tsp. bicarbonate of soda

1/2 tsp. salt

125g unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

65g light brown sugar

60g caster sugar

1 large egg, room temperature

1 tsp. vanilla extract

150g Flahavan’s Organic Porridge Oats

50g dried cranberries

100g white chocolate chips

Method:

In a medium bowl mix together the flour, bicarbonate of soda and salt. Set aside. In the bowl of your stand mixer, beat the butter for about 1 minute until smooth and creamy. Add the brown sugar and caster sugar, continuing to beat for about 3 minutes on a medium speed until smooth. Combine the egg and vanilla extract with the creamed butter and sugar. Beat on a medium speed, ensuring all ingredients are combined. Place the dry ingredients into the wet mixture and mix on a low speed until the flour is combined. Add the oats, dried cranberries, and white chocolate chips. Mix until fully combined into a dough then cover with cling film and chill for 30 mins. Preheat the oven to 160°C. Line two baking sheets with baking paper, Use a teaspoon to create balls of the cookie dough (approx. 25g each) and add to the lined tray, pressing down with the back of a spoon and spacing cookies evenly as they may spread when baking. Bake for around 10 minutes or until golden around the edges. Remove from the oven, and allow to cool completely before removing from the baking sheet and storing.

