Recipe: Try these Barbecue Chicken Fillets with Italian Sauce

We’re all wining and dining at home for a bit longer, but that doesn’t mean we have to compromise on the best quality food – and with the sunny weather, Aldi has a whole range of BBQ favourites and recipes that the whole family can get involved in! Stock up now in time for the next few weekends of sunshine.

Why not try these delicious chicken fillets with Italien sauce for dinner this evening?

Serves: 4 people

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1 pack Chicken Mini Fillets

500g Passata

3 cloves Garlic

20g fresh Basil

3 tbsp Olive Oil

2 Courgettes – €0.49 per 500g at Aldi from May 28 – June 3

Salt

Pepper

Method:

1. Place the passata into a medium saucepan.

2. Crush 2 of the garlic cloves and add to the pan.

3. Bring to the boil, then simmer gently for 15 minutes, stirring regularly.

4. Finely chop 10g of the basil.

5. Remove the sauce from the heat.

6. Stir in 1 tablespoon of olive oil and the chopped basil.

7. Add salt and pepper to taste.

8. Thinly slice the courgettes lengthways.

9. Season with salt and pepper, drizzle over 1 tablespoon of oil and add a crushed garlic clove.

10. Season the chicken fillets with salt and pepper.

11. Drizzle over 1 tablespoon of oil.

12. Barbecue or grill the chicken and courgettes, turning halfway through, until cooked.

13. Place the sauce into a serving bowl and put the chicken and courgette on top.

14. Sprinkle over fresh basil.