Recipe: Tired of chocolate? Try these Oaty Shortbread Biscuits

We never thought we'd say this but we're tired of eating chocolate. Eating Easter eggs for breakfast, lunch and dinner all weekend could be why…

Luckily, we've got the perfect recipe to combat your sweet tooth. These heavenly biscuits are the ultimate snack for when you're having your morning cuppa so why not whip up a batch?

Oaty Shortbread Biscuits

Serves 44

Takes 30 minutes

You’ll need:

275g (10oz) Flahavan’s Progress Oatlets

100g (4oz) plain flour

100g (4oz) castor sugar

225g (8oz) butter, softened

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Blend the oats in a food processor until they are quite fine. Add the remaining ingredients and blend again until the dough comes together. Roll out the dough on a floured work surface to a thickness of about 5mm (¼ in). Cut into shapes with biscuit cutters and place on baking trays (no need to grease or line). Bake in the oven for 15-20 minutes until pale golden in color and slightly firm. Remove from the oven and carefully transfer to a wire rack to cool. These will keep for several days in an airtight container and they freeze well too.

