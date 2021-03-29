Recipe: This veggie-friendly Pad Thai is the perfect ‘Fake-away’ dish
It’s Meat-Free Monday yet again, and this week we’re loving our vegetarian Pad Thai recipe. It’s full of flavour, packs a punch and is a sure crowd pleaser!
If you’re trying to eat a little bit less meat but don’t like the idea of missing out on some of your favourite takeaway meals, then this is the perfect recipe to try at home. It still has that same signature Thai flavour, even without the meat.
While we admit it’s not exactly the best recipe to try if you’re new to cooking, we guarantee that once you give it a go, you’ll understand that it’s absolutely worth the effort.
Serves: 8
Prep time: 20 mins
Cook time: 20 mins
Ingredients:
450g dried rice noodles
2 tbsp vegetable oil
4 eggs, beaten
2 tbsp groundnut oil
385g peanut butter
75ml water
75ml soy sauce
250ml milk
275g dark brown soft sugar
75ml lemon juice
2 tbsp garlic granules
1 tbsp paprika
Cayenne pepper to taste
450g beansprouts
110g grated carrots
4 tbsp chopped spring onions
75g chopped, unsalted dry-roasted peanuts
1 lime, cut into wedges
Method:
Cover the rice noodles in a large bowl of hot water for 1 hour. Note: Don’t boil the noodles on the hob.
In a large frying pan or wok, pour ½ tablespoon of oil and add the eggs.
Scramble into medium-sized pieces then transfer to a plate.
In a saucepan, mix together the groundnut oil, peanut butter, water, soy sauce, milk, dark brown soft sugar and lemon juice.
Season with garlic granules and paprika.
Heat through stirring, until the sauce is smooth.
Season liberally with cayenne pepper.
Drain the noodles.
Heat the remaining 1 ½ tablespoons of vegetable oil in a large frying pan or wok.
Cook the noodles stirring constantly, until they are tender, about 2 minutes.
Stir in peanut sauce, sprouts, carrots, spring onions, peanuts and the scrambled eggs.
Continue to cook over low heat until the vegetables are crisp-tender, about 5 minutes.
Serve directly, with lime wedges.