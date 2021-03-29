Recipe: This veggie-friendly Pad Thai is the perfect ‘Fake-away’ dish

It’s Meat-Free Monday yet again, and this week we’re loving our vegetarian Pad Thai recipe. It’s full of flavour, packs a punch and is a sure crowd pleaser!

If you’re trying to eat a little bit less meat but don’t like the idea of missing out on some of your favourite takeaway meals, then this is the perfect recipe to try at home. It still has that same signature Thai flavour, even without the meat.

While we admit it’s not exactly the best recipe to try if you’re new to cooking, we guarantee that once you give it a go, you’ll understand that it’s absolutely worth the effort.

Serves: 8

Prep time: 20 mins

Cook time: 20 mins

Ingredients:

450g dried rice noodles

2 tbsp vegetable oil

4 eggs, beaten

2 tbsp groundnut oil

385g peanut butter

75ml water

75ml soy sauce

250ml milk

275g dark brown soft sugar

75ml lemon juice

2 tbsp garlic granules

1 tbsp paprika

Cayenne pepper to taste

450g beansprouts

110g grated carrots

4 tbsp chopped spring onions

75g chopped, unsalted dry-roasted peanuts

1 lime, cut into wedges

Method:

Cover the rice noodles in a large bowl of hot water for 1 hour. Note: Don’t boil the noodles on the hob.

In a large frying pan or wok, pour ½ tablespoon of oil and add the eggs.

Scramble into medium-sized pieces then transfer to a plate.

In a saucepan, mix together the groundnut oil, peanut butter, water, soy sauce, milk, dark brown soft sugar and lemon juice.

Season with garlic granules and paprika.

Heat through stirring, until the sauce is smooth.

Season liberally with cayenne pepper.

Drain the noodles.

Heat the remaining 1 ½ tablespoons of vegetable oil in a large frying pan or wok.

Cook the noodles stirring constantly, until they are tender, about 2 minutes.

Stir in peanut sauce, sprouts, carrots, spring onions, peanuts and the scrambled eggs.

Continue to cook over low heat until the vegetables are crisp-tender, about 5 minutes.

Serve directly, with lime wedges.