Recipe: This sweet & sticky turkey fajita recipe is a midweek saviour

If you’re on the hunt for a new quick and easy dish to whip up midweek, when all you want to do is flop down on the couch and scroll through your takeaway apps, then this is the recipe for you!

If you love Mexican cuisine as much as we do, then you’re going to adore this simple dish, courtesy of Tesco. It’s sweet and sticky and full of those mouthwatering, spices and flavours.

If you prefer your food on the milder side, then don’t worry — this recipe is perfect for kids or spice-adverse diners! Or, if you’d rather kick up the heat, then feel free to add some freshly chopped chillies or chili powder while cooking.

It only takes 20 minutes to make from start until finish, making it the ideal midweek meal.

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 10 mins

Ingredients:

2tbsp dark muscovado sugar

2tbsp soy sauce

4tbsp sweet chilli sauce

418g pack turkey quick cook steaks, cut into strips

1tbsp groundnut oil

1 large red onion, cut into thin wedges

175g baby corn cobs, halved lengthways

2tsp cornflour

180g mangetout

8 plain flour tortilla wraps

Fresh coriander to scatter

Method:

In a large bowl mix together the sugar, soy sauce and sweet chilli sauce and stir in the turkey to coat evenly. Cover and chill for 20 minutes if you have the time.

Heat the oil in a wok or large frying pan and stir-fry the red onion and baby corn cobs for 2-3 minutes.

Remove the turkey strips with a slotted spoon and add to the wok or frying pan and stir-fry for 5 minutes until cooked through.

Slice into the thickest turkey strip to make sure the juices are running clear. That's how you know the meat is completely cooked.

Meanwhile, mix the cornflour with 1tbsp of water to a thick smooth paste and add to the marinade.

Pour the marinade into the wok, add the mangetout and stir fry for 1-2 minutes until thick and glossy.

Divide the mixture between the 8 warmed flour tortillas, scatter with fresh coriander leaves, wrap, serve immediately and enjoy!