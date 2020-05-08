Recipe: This sweet smoothie bowl is perfect for weekend brekkie

The weekend is just around the corner and we're already thinking about all the food we'll be eating. If you're sick of eating Cornflakes for breakfast then why not give this recipe a whirl? Fitness influencer Niamh Cullen has shared her Light & Free Smoothie Bowl recipe and you just have to try it over the weekend.

Ingredients

1 banana, half for smoothie mix, half for topping

Handful of frozen strawberries, blueberries and raspberries

1 pot Light & Free raspberry Greek-style yogurt

Toppings: Banana Passionfruit Raspberries Blueberries Chia seeds



Method

Pop all of the ingredients, apart from the toppings into a blender and mix together until smooth.

Pour into a bowl.

Arrange your toppings as you like

