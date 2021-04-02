Recipe: This simple Easter bake is a chocolate lover’s dream

Easter Sunday is just around the corner, taking place this weekend and we for one, can’t wait!

If you’re trying to find a simple, yet delicious dessert option which the whole family is sure to love, then this is it. This rich chocolate cake is the perfect dish to add to your recipe repertoire, and let’s be honest, it’s a chocoholic’s dream.

It’s such a quick and easy recipe to put together and a sure crowd pleaser which we find ourselves turning to time and time again. Not to mention that it’s ideal for any last minute celebrations. All you need to do is swap out your decorations depending on the season.

Need a quick cake to bring to your friend’s Halloween party? Simply switch out the chocolate eggs for Reece’s Pieces or yellow and orange smarties. Going to a summer BBQ and put in charge of dessert? Try adding some edible flowers and white chocolate shavings. Trying to impress someone for Valentine’s Day? Scatter a bunch or raspberries over the top and voilà!

Serves: 8-10

Ingredients:

For the batter:

150g plain flour

185ml milk

125g sugar

35g unsweetened cocoa

85g butter

2 Eggs

1 tsps vanilla extract

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

For the icing:

110g cream cheese, softened

25g butter, softened

1 1/2 tbsps milk

225g caster sugar

50g unsweetened cocoa

1 tsps vanilla extract

To Decorate:

1 packet of your favourite mini eggs

Sprinkles

Method:

Firstly prepare your tins. Take an eight inch cake tin and lightly grease with butter, then dust with flour and tap the tin to remove any excess flour. This will ensure that the cake doesn’t stick to the tin.

Then make the batter by sieving the flour into a large bowl and place in a mixer, then add each of the rest of the cake batter ingredients, starting on a low speed and then increase to medium for 4 minutes.

Pour the cake batter into your prepared tin and tap gently to remove any air bubbles. Then place in a pre-heated oven at 180C for approx. 40-45 minutes. Then remove and allow the cake to cool in the tins on a wire rack for 15 minutes before removing the cake from the tin and leaving to cool completely.

While the cake is cooling make the icing. Using an electrical whisk or a mixer combine all the ingredients together, until you have a delicious light fudgy icing.

Place your cake on a plate or cake stand and simply smother it in your chocolate fudgy icing, then decorate with your mini eggs and sprinkles.