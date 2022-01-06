Recipe: This healthy Veggie Ragu Tagliatelle is a must try!

If you’re trying to eat a bit healthier but don’t fancy scrimping on carbs then this delicious tagliatelle dish is an absolute must try!

Not only is it packed full of nutritious veggies, but it's also loaded with delicious flavours, sure to satisfy the whole family.

Not forgetting of course that it only takes about 40 minutes to put together, making it the perfect midweek meal. Leave the takeaway menus in the drawer tonight, and whip up this scrumptious dish instead!

Serves: 5

Prep time: 20 mins

Cook time: 20 mins

Ingredients:

1 onion, finely chopped

2 celery sticks, finely chopped

2 carrots, diced

2-3 tsp water

4 garlic cloves, crushed

1 tbsp tomato purée

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

250g diced vegetables, such as courgettes, peppers and mushrooms

50g red lentils

2 x 400g cans chopped tomatoes with basil

250g tagliatelle (or your favourite pasta)

2 tbsp shaved parmesan, or vegetarian alternative (optional)

Method:

Add the onion, celery and carrots into a large non-stick saucepan and add 2-3 tbsp water.

Cook gently over a medium heat, stirring frequently until the vegetables have softened.

Add in the garlic, tomato purée and balsamic vinegar, cook on a high heat for a further minute.

Add the diced veg, lentils, tomatoes and then bring up to the boil.

Reduce to a simmer, then cook for about 20 minutes. In the meantime, cook the pasta and then drain.

Season the ragu and serve with pasta and parmesan if desired. Dig in and enjoy!