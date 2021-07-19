This decadent lemon cheesecake is incredibly easy to make

With the weather heating up, the last thing we want to do is spend the day sweating in the kitchen with the oven on. That’s why this season we’ve turned to our faithful no-bake recipes, including this absolutely delectable lemon cheesecake.

Not only is it incredibly easy to make but it tastes pretty phenomenal too! During the summer months we really love to make the most of those zingy and zesty flavours from citrus fruits, which are in season right now.

That’s why this cheesecake is such a winner. It’s light and refreshing yet perfectly satisfies that sweet tooth craving, making it the perfect summer dessert.

Here’s how to make one for yourself;

Serves: 12

Prep time: 20 minutes

Setting time: 2 hours

Ingredients:

200g digestive biscuits, crushed

100g butter, melted

397g can Carnation Condensed Milk

300g light soft cheese

Juice and zest of 2 lemons

6tbsp lemon curd

Extra lemon zest to serve (optional)

20cm loose-bottomed cake tin

Method:

Tip the crumbs into a bowl. Add the butter and mix in. Spoon the crumbs into the tin and press down. Chill for 10 minutes.

Pour the condensed milk into a large bowl. Add the soft cheese and whisk together. Mix in the lemon juice (watch it thicken!). Pour into the tin. Chill for 2 hours.

To serve, take the cheesecake out of the tin and place onto a plate. Warm the lemon curd with 1tbsp water and then drizzle over the cheesecake, finish with curly strands of lemon zest.