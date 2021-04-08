Recipe: These sumptuous lemon squares are an absolute must-try

Now that we’re coming into some slightly warmer weather, it’s finally time to whip up some of our favourite zesty, fruity bakes.

The first bake we can’t wait to try are these sweet and tangy lemon squares. These delicious little bars are absolutely packed with that refreshing citrus flavour and are super straightforward to put together. Some might even say they’re easy peasy lemon squeezy — excuse the pun.

Not forgetting of course that they pair beautifully with your 11am cup of coffee. Or if you’re planning to have a socially distanced picnic with a pal once the restrictions lift, then this is the perfect way to celebrate the occasion!

Makes: 14 squares

Prep Time: 15 mins

Setting Time: 8-12 hours

Ingredients:

1 tsp olive oil

16 plain digestive biscuits, crushed

2 tbsp butter

1 tbsp brown sugar

225g cream cheese

350ml sweetened condensed milk

60ml milk

1 tsp grated lemon zest

120ml lemon juice

2 tsp powdered gelatin

3 tbsp boiling water

50g icing sugar

Method:

Lightly grease a large baking tray with olive oil.

Combine the crushed digestive biscuits, butter and brown sugar together in a large bowl until they are affine sand substance. This is time consuming so use a food processor if you have one.

Layer the crumb mixture into the baking tray and flatten down using the back of a spoon or clean hands. Allow to chill in the fridge until ready to use.

Dissolve the gelatine powder in the boiling water and leave to cool.

In another bowl mix the cream cheese and condensed milk together until creamy. Add the lemon zest and lemon juice and stir until fully combined.

Stir the gelatine into the cream cheese mixture until fully combined. Remove your crust from the fridge and pour the lemon filling over it. Return the baking tray to the fridge and leave to set overnight or for a minimum of 8 hours.