Recipe: These Baileys Brownies are an absolute dream
What can be better than a delightfully rich and fudgy brownie? A Baileys flavoured brownie, of course!
This foolproof recipe for Irish Cream Brownies is the definition of indulgence — just what we need to get us through the rest of the week.
If you’re a fan of Baileys flavoured treats and happen to have a bottle rolling around after Christmas, then you simply must make this decadent treat.
These brownies are just divine when they’re still a little bit warm, paired with a small spoonful of whipped cream and a nice hot cup of coffee. Don't believe us? Check out the recipe below and give it a go!
Makes: 12
Prep time: 20 mins
Cook time: 25 mins
Ingredients:
80g butter
130g caster sugar
65g cocoa powder
1 large egg
1 tsp vanilla extract
80g plain flour
1/4 tsp baking soda
1/4 tsp salt
120ml Irish cream liqueur (e.g. bailey's)
Glaze:
2-3 tbsp Irish cream liqueur
1 tbsp cocoa powder
100g icing sugar
Method:
Preheat the oven to 170°C /350F. Line a 9×9-inch square baking tray with tin foil and lightly grease with butter.
In a medium, microwave-safe bowl, melt butter. Whisk sugar and cocoa powder into butter until well combined. Leave to cool to room temperature, then whisk in egg and vanilla extract.
In a separate large bowl, combine flour, baking soda and salt. Pour in butter mixture and Irish cream and whisk well to combine, until smooth. Pour into the tray.
Bake for 20-25 minutes, until a skewer inserted into the center comes out with only a few moist crumbs. Cool in the baking tray on a wire rack before pouring the glaze.
For the glaze, whisk together all the ingredients in a small bowl. Drizzle over cooled brownies, then use a spatula to spread over the brownies in an even layer. Allow glaze to set for at least 2 hours at room temperature before cutting and serving the brownies.