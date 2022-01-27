Recipe: These Baileys Brownies are an absolute dream

What can be better than a delightfully rich and fudgy brownie? A Baileys flavoured brownie, of course!

This foolproof recipe for Irish Cream Brownies is the definition of indulgence — just what we need to get us through the rest of the week.

If you’re a fan of Baileys flavoured treats and happen to have a bottle rolling around after Christmas, then you simply must make this decadent treat.

These brownies are just divine when they’re still a little bit warm, paired with a small spoonful of whipped cream and a nice hot cup of coffee. Don't believe us? Check out the recipe below and give it a go!

Makes: 12

Prep time: 20 mins

Cook time: 25 mins

Ingredients:

80g butter

130g caster sugar

65g cocoa powder

1 large egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

80g plain flour

1/4 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp salt

120ml Irish cream liqueur (e.g. bailey's)

Glaze:

2-3 tbsp Irish cream liqueur

1 tbsp cocoa powder

100g icing sugar

Method:

Preheat the oven to 170°C /350F. Line a 9×9-inch square baking tray with tin foil and lightly grease with butter.

In a medium, microwave-safe bowl, melt butter. Whisk sugar and cocoa powder into butter until well combined. Leave to cool to room temperature, then whisk in egg and vanilla extract.

In a separate large bowl, combine flour, baking soda and salt. Pour in butter mixture and Irish cream and whisk well to combine, until smooth. Pour into the tray.

Bake for 20-25 minutes, until a skewer inserted into the center comes out with only a few moist crumbs. Cool in the baking tray on a wire rack before pouring the glaze.

For the glaze, whisk together all the ingredients in a small bowl. Drizzle over cooled brownies, then use a spatula to spread over the brownies in an even layer. Allow glaze to set for at least 2 hours at room temperature before cutting and serving the brownies.