Recipe: Scrumptious cinnamon rolls for world cinnamon roll day

Cinnamon rolls are quite possibly the tastiest pastry treat in the world. No wonder there's a whole day dedicated to them!

A perfect afternoon in our opinion features a hot and frothy cappuccino, a brand new book to dive into and a hot, fresh, sticky cinnamon roll (or two) to devour. Honestly we're drooling just thinking about it.

This deliciously sweet and spiced treat is the ultimate autumn bake, and this recipe in particular is a must-try. While it may sound a bit daunting once you read it, we assure you it's not as difficult as it looks, especially if you're a casual home-baker.

Ingredients:

50g all-purpose flour

300ml warm milk

2 tsp instant yeast

6 tbsp melted butter, 2tbsp for dough, 4 tbsp for filling

30g sugar

Pinch salt

80g brown sugar

Large handful raisins (optional)

1 tsp cinnamon

200g icing sugar

4 tsp water

Method: