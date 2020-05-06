Recipe: Missing brunch? Try this delicious berry French toast
Has anyone else been daydreaming about eating brunch at your favourite cafe? It feels like forever since we've tucked into pancakes, French toast and drank gallons of coffee with our best friends.
Are we a little bit obsessed with French toast Maybe. Are we having withdrawal symptoms? Definitely.
We've scoured the Internet and have found the ultimate French toast recipe that we're going to try today.
Berry French Toast
Preparation Time
10 minutes
Cooking Time
10 minutes
Ingredients
1 tbsp honey
Handful of blueberries
2 tbsp sugar
4 eggs
350ml milk
4 slices of bread
6 large strawberries, halved
Method
- Melt your honey in a large pan on a low temperature. Add the blueberries and 1 tbsp sugar.
- Leave for a few minutes but don’t let your blueberries get too mushy.
- Whisk the eggs and milk together in a large and dip your bread in it.
- In a non stick pan melt the butter and fry the bread on both sides.
- To serve, top the bread with the blueberry and honey mix and strawberries.
- Garnish with the rest of the sugar.