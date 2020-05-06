SHEmazing!
Recipe: Missing brunch? Try this delicious berry French toast

Has anyone else been daydreaming about eating brunch at your favourite cafe? It feels like forever since we've tucked into pancakes, French toast and drank gallons of coffee with our best friends.

Are we a little bit obsessed with French toast Maybe. Are we having withdrawal symptoms? Definitely.

We've scoured the Internet and have found the ultimate French toast recipe that we're going to try today. 

Berry French Toast

Preparation Time
10 minutes

Cooking Time
10 minutes

Ingredients

1 tbsp honey

Handful of blueberries

2 tbsp sugar

4 eggs

350ml milk

4 slices of bread

6 large strawberries, halved

Method

  • Melt your honey in a large pan on a low temperature. Add the blueberries and 1 tbsp sugar.
  • Leave for a few minutes but don’t let your blueberries get too mushy.
  • Whisk the eggs and milk together in a large and dip your bread in it.
  • In a non stick pan melt the butter and fry the bread on both sides.
  • To serve, top the bread with the blueberry and honey mix and strawberries.
  • Garnish with the rest of the sugar. 
