Recipe: How to make Raspberry & White Chocolate Chunk Cookies

If you’re in the mood for a spot of midweek baking, then we have just the recipe for you. These raspberry and white chocolate chunk cookies are dangerously addictive and an absolute must-try!

Cookies are one of our favourite go-to recipes whenever we feel a sweet tooth craving coming on. Not only are they incredibly quick and easy to make but they’re also super versatile, meaning there’s a cookie recipe for every occasion.

Right now we’re in the mood for something a bit different which is why we opted for this decadent biscuit recipe, which makes the perfect midweek treat.

Serves: 30

Prep Time: 25 mins

Cook Time: 20 mins

Ingredients:

225g unsalted butter, softened

225g caster sugar

170g tube Carnation Condensed Milk

350g self-raising flour

150g Nestle Milkybar, chopped

175g raspberries

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180◦C, (160◦C for fan ovens), Gas Mark 4.

In a large bowl, cream the butter, sugar and condensed milk until pale. Mix in the flour and then work in the chocolate.

Take a small handful of dough and flatten with your fingers. Place 2-3 raspberries into the centre of the cookie and squash the dough back into a rough ball. Repeat with the remaining dough.

Place onto parchment lined baking trays, spacing well apart and bake for about 15-18 minutes or until golden brown at the edges, but still a little soft. Leave to cool slightly and set before transferring to a cooling rack.