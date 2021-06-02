Recipe: How to make Raspberry & White Chocolate Chunk Cookies
If you’re in the mood for a spot of midweek baking, then we have just the recipe for you. These raspberry and white chocolate chunk cookies are dangerously addictive and an absolute must-try!
Cookies are one of our favourite go-to recipes whenever we feel a sweet tooth craving coming on. Not only are they incredibly quick and easy to make but they’re also super versatile, meaning there’s a cookie recipe for every occasion.
Right now we’re in the mood for something a bit different which is why we opted for this decadent biscuit recipe, which makes the perfect midweek treat.
Serves: 30
Prep Time: 25 mins
Cook Time: 20 mins
Ingredients:
225g unsalted butter, softened
225g caster sugar
170g tube Carnation Condensed Milk
350g self-raising flour
150g Nestle Milkybar, chopped
175g raspberries
Method:
Preheat the oven to 180◦C, (160◦C for fan ovens), Gas Mark 4.
In a large bowl, cream the butter, sugar and condensed milk until pale. Mix in the flour and then work in the chocolate.
Take a small handful of dough and flatten with your fingers. Place 2-3 raspberries into the centre of the cookie and squash the dough back into a rough ball. Repeat with the remaining dough.
Place onto parchment lined baking trays, spacing well apart and bake for about 15-18 minutes or until golden brown at the edges, but still a little soft. Leave to cool slightly and set before transferring to a cooling rack.