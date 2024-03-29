Recipe: How to make Lily O’Brien’s scrumptious Hot Cross Buns

Easter is synonymous with chocolate and hot cross buns, so what do you get when you combine both? Mouthwatering Lily O’Brien’s Hot Cross Buns!

Simple to make and delicious to eat, Lily O’Brien’s Hot Cross Bun recipe is the perfect way to use up leftover Easter eggs, and is the ultimate chocolate take on the traditional bread and butter pudding treat. Here’s how to make these scrumptious delights:

Ingredients

6 full-sized hot cross buns

100g Lily O’Brien’s Milk Chocolate Drops for baking or left over Easter egg chocolate (roughly chopped)

4 medium eggs

50g golden caster sugar

1tsp vanilla essence

200ml full cream milk

200ml double cream

Zest of 1 orange

Method

1. Grease a baking dish with a little butter.

2. Slice the hot cross buns in half then sprinkle with half of the chopped chocolate and sandwich back together again.

3. Arrange the buns neatly in your greased baking dish, packing them quite closely together.

4. Whisk the remaining ingredients together in a medium-sized bowl until the eggs are completely combined.

5. Pour the mixture over the buns and sprinkle over the remaining chopped chocolate.

6. Cover with cling film and place in the fridge to chill for an hour.

7. Preheat the oven to 170°C/160c fan and bake for around 45 minutes or until the buns look golden brown and the mixture is puffed up and set.

Lily O’Brien’s Share Bags are made in Ireland and are available in stores nationwide and at www.lilyobriens.ie.