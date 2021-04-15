Recipe: How to make flavourful Shanghai style noodles and pork

If you’re seriously craving a great big takeaway but trying to hold off until the weekend, then this is the perfect dish to tie you over.

It’s absolutely full of that decadent sweet and spicy oriental flavour, which is sure to satisfy the tastebuds!

Don’t worry if you’re a kitchen newb, this savoury dish is quick and easy to put together with the whole meal taking you less than 30 minutes to make from start until finish — that’s why it’s an ideal midweek meal.

Save your pennies until the weekend and whip up these sumptuous Shanghai style noodles and pork — you won’t regret it!

Serves: 4

Prep Time: 10 mins

Cook Time: 10 mins

Ingredients:

3 pork fillets, shredded

500g fresh egg noodles

1 tbsp sesame oil

2 tbsp olive oil

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tbsp finely grated fresh ginger

1/4 tsp. pepper flakes

1 carrot, peeled and thinly sliced

Half head of broccoli

2 onions, cut into slices

50g beansprouts

115ml chicken broth

3 tbs. oyster sauce

Sesame seeds to garnish

Method:

Cook the pork on a medium heat for about 5 minutes, until it’s cooked through.

Gently boil the noodles on a high heat in a pot of water until they are soft, about 2 minutes.

Drain and toss with the sesame oil before setting aside.

Heat the olive oil in a wok and add the garlic, ginger, pepper flakes, carrot, broccoli, beansprouts and half the onion. Cook for about 4 minutes.

Combine the chicken broth and oyster sauce in a small bowl and set aside.

Add the pork, noodles and broth to the wok and cook for about 2 minutes. Stir in the rest of the onion and cook for a further 3 minutes.

Garnish with sesame seeds before serving

Serve piping hot and enjoy!