Recipe: How to make Stacey Solomon’s Frankenstein treats

Loose Women presenter Stacey Solomon is quite nifty in the kitchen, and is an absolute pro at whipping up fun and creative snacks that her kids will love.

After sharing her many, many creative and crafty ideas, Stacey was even offered a book deal with Penguin, and has been working with them on her first book all about getting crafty.

Just yesterday evening, Stacey shared a fun and festive recipe for tasty Frankenstein treats, perfect for the Halloween season.

She started off by melting a packet of green Deco Melts or candy melts. Then she stuck a cocktail stick into each of her marshmallows.

She dipped each marshmallow into the green candy melt mixture and let them dry for 30 minutes. Stacey stuck the other end of the cocktail stick into a small cardboard box, to make sure they dried up-right.

Then she stuck on two icing eyes onto each marshmallow head. She used purple sprinkles for the ears and black icing for his hair.

To finish her ghoulishly tasty treats, Stacey drew a mouth onto each Frankenstein head using a bit of purple icing, and then stuck each cocktail stick into a mini Reece's peanut butter cup.

The end product looked absolutely amazing, although the mum-of-three noted, "Zach says they look like Plankton from Spongebob," followed by a cry-laughing emoji.

We think these little Frankenstein heads are absolutely perfect for the spooky season. Why not make them with the kids on Halloween night? Such a fun acivity to do seen as we're not allowed to take them out trick-or-treating.

