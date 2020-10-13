Our top 10 ghoulish treats to whip up this Halloween season

In the mood for a spot of baking this spooky season and in need of some devilishly sweet inspiration? Then we've got you covered!

This list of super simple Halloween treats will help you to get into the festive spirit, while you whip up an array Pinterest-worthy snacks that are sure to satisfy the little gremlins.

While these ghoulish bites might take you a while to make, we promise they're absolutely worth it. Fun to make and fun to eat!

A Halloween classic which you simply can't beat.

It doesn't get any easier than this — a three-ingredient snack that both tastes great and slightly disturbs you.

Simple and effective. If you want to make a real dish out of it why not serve these sweet bones up with some whipped cream, mixed with a few drops of red food colouring, for a gorier dessert.

These witchy cupcakes are such a fun twist on a classic bake.

This six-ingredient bake is a sure crowd-pleaser, and so simple so put together, especially if you have a couple of little helpers.

With just 10 minutes of prep time, this quick and easy treat is going to be a Halloween staple.

If you're looking for a treat that perfectly combines creepiness with flavour, then this is the recipe for you!

Another flawless six-ingredient recipe to keep the munchkins happy and fed.

Who doesn't love a bloody bun, right?