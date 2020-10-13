Our top 10 ghoulish treats to whip up this Halloween season
In the mood for a spot of baking this spooky season and in need of some devilishly sweet inspiration? Then we've got you covered!
This list of super simple Halloween treats will help you to get into the festive spirit, while you whip up an array Pinterest-worthy snacks that are sure to satisfy the little gremlins.
Halloween tombstone brownies
While these ghoulish bites might take you a while to make, we promise they're absolutely worth it. Fun to make and fun to eat!
Toffee apples
A Halloween classic which you simply can't beat.
Edible plasters
It doesn't get any easier than this — a three-ingredient snack that both tastes great and slightly disturbs you.
Halloween meringue bones
Simple and effective. If you want to make a real dish out of it why not serve these sweet bones up with some whipped cream, mixed with a few drops of red food colouring, for a gorier dessert.
Witch hat cupcakes
These witchy cupcakes are such a fun twist on a classic bake.
Graveyard rice puff treats
This six-ingredient bake is a sure crowd-pleaser, and so simple so put together, especially if you have a couple of little helpers.
Freaky slime jelly
With just 10 minutes of prep time, this quick and easy treat is going to be a Halloween staple.
Halloween witches fingers
If you're looking for a treat that perfectly combines creepiness with flavour, then this is the recipe for you!
Chocolate bat biscuits
Another flawless six-ingredient recipe to keep the munchkins happy and fed.
Blood buns
Who doesn't love a bloody bun, right?