Recipe: Here’s how to make the perfect whipped coffee at home

Irish roasters, Eighty9 Coffee have revealed how to make the perfect whipped coffee, otherwise known as the Dalgona from home. Whipped coffee is the latest trend for self-isolating coffee lovers during Covid-19.

This mouth-watering recipe can be whipped up in less than five minutes, a fluffy a delicious way to start your day. You can make this hot or cold with only five ingredients.

This recipe includes the latest release from Eighty9 coffee, the No.5 Ethiopia Horra Anderache, a smooth and delicate coffee with Cocoa, Apricot, Blackberry & Jasmine aromas. The beans inside are from the best growing regions on the planet, cultivated by dedicated farmers, and roasted by experts, in Ireland.

What you need:

2 tablespoons of ground coffee anywhere from medium to course

2 tablespoons of granulated sugar

140mls of boiled water

1 egg

1 cup of milk – coconut, soy, almond etc

Instructions:

Pour roughly 140mls of boiled water onto the ground beans in your French press, stir then leave to steep until you are ready to mix the coffee Whisk one egg white in a bowl until white and fluffy Add in all the coffee, sugar and boiling water into the bowl and whisk until smooth Add mixture to a tall glass of your favourite milk. If you’d like to try the iced version, add a few ice cubes into the milk before pouring the whipped coffee on top. Using a spoon, stir the coffee mixture vigorously into the milk Sit back and enjoy, share on Instagram to show off your barista skills

Graham Mongey, Managing Director of Eighty9 Coffee said; ‘We love the fact that people are trying to increase their coffee making skills during this strange time. Our small lot roastery in Dún Laoghaire, Dublin allows us to produce region specific coffees, which are truly at the forefront of the coffee movement. As coffee roasters, our ethos is simple – each master roaster must know how to interpret the colour, the aroma & even the crackling of roasted coffee beans, to ensure that each and every bean is roasted to perfection. Our dedication results in the most delicious coffee, perfect for the Dalgona.’

