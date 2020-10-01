Recipe: Coffee & Hazelnut Cake for International Coffee Day

Happy International Coffee Day! Why not celebrate by whipping up this absolutely scrumptious coffee and hazelnut cake for the day that's in it?

One of our favourite treats, this coffee cake recipe is oh so simply, and oh so delicious. It's sweet and rich without being too heavy — the best of both worlds!

If you're a true coffee lover then we recommend serving with a lovely cup of joe, whether that be a frothy cappuccino or a strong shot of espresso, we'll let you decide.

Ingredients:

80g butter, diced

180g caster sugar

180g self-raising flour

3 eggs

4 tbsp instant coffee, dissolved in 4 tbsp boiling water

60g chopped hazelnuts

For the icing:

100g icing sugar

70g butter, diced

1 tbsp instant coffee, dissolved in 2 tsp boiling water

20g chopped hazelnuts

Method: