Recipe: Coffee & Hazelnut Cake for International Coffee Day
Happy International Coffee Day! Why not celebrate by whipping up this absolutely scrumptious coffee and hazelnut cake for the day that's in it?
One of our favourite treats, this coffee cake recipe is oh so simply, and oh so delicious. It's sweet and rich without being too heavy — the best of both worlds!
If you're a true coffee lover then we recommend serving with a lovely cup of joe, whether that be a frothy cappuccino or a strong shot of espresso, we'll let you decide.
Ingredients:
80g butter, diced
180g caster sugar
180g self-raising flour
3 eggs
4 tbsp instant coffee, dissolved in 4 tbsp boiling water
60g chopped hazelnuts
For the icing:
100g icing sugar
70g butter, diced
1 tbsp instant coffee, dissolved in 2 tsp boiling water
20g chopped hazelnuts
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 180°C/Gas 4. You will need a 20cm round silicone pan or greased and lined cake tin.
- Place the butter, eggs and caster sugar in a large bowl and beat until light and fluffy.
- Beat in the eggs, a little at a time, and beat in the coffee. Stir in the flour and hazelnuts. Alternatively, you can blitz all the above in a food processor until combined.
- Scrape the batter into a silicone pan/cake tin. Bake for 30 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Set aside to cool for 5 minutes, then remove from the pan/tin and leave to cool fully on a wire rack.
- Meanwhile, make the icing. Use a food processor or whisk to mix the icing sugar, butter and coffee. Set aside this icing, along with the chopped hazelnuts.
- Place the cooled cake on a board. Use a spatula to spread the icing evenly over the cake. Sprinkle over the chopped hazelnuts. Serve with your choice of coffee and enjoy!