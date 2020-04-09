These Banana & BlueBerry Oat Muffins are perfect for brekkie

If you're tired of eating the same cereal for breakfast every day then why don't you start the day with some baking? This breakfast muffin recipe is perfect if you fancy something sweet in the morning time. The Banana & BlueBerry Oat Muffins recipe makes 12 so you can snack on them during the day or keep them refrigerated for later in the week.

Banana & BlueBerry Oat Muffins

Makes 12

Prep time: 50 minutes

You’ll need:

230g wholemeal flour

90g Flahavan’s Progress Oatlets or Organic Porridge Oats, plus an extra tbsp. to decorate

2 1/2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. cinnamon

180g coconut sugar, plus an extra tbsp. to decorate

2 small eggs, whisked

120ml vegetable oil

2 bananas, mashed

130g frozen blueberries

12 muffin cases

Method:

Pre-heat the oven to 180°C then line a muffin tray with 12 muffin cases. Stir together the flour, Flahavan’s Oats, baking powder, cinnamon and coconut sugar together in a large mixing bowl. In a separate bowl, combine the eggs with the vegetable oil and mashed banana. Gradually fold the wet ingredients into the dry mixture until just combined, then fold in the frozen blueberries. Divide the mixture between the muffin cases, sprinkling the top of each muffin with a few extra porridge oats and a little extra coconut sugar. Bake the muffins for 20-25 minutes until golden brown and cooked through.

Flahavan’s are encouraging followers to share their own oat recipe pics, tagging @Flahavans, to be in with a chance of winning a hamper of oats every week! Follow Flahavan’s on Instagram or Facebook for further information and lots more recipe oat-spiration!

