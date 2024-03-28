Rebel Wilson unveils insight into first date with fiancée Ramona

Rebel Wilson has been opening up about her love life!

The former Pitch Perfect star is currently engaged to her partner Ramona Agruma, after initially going public with their romance in June 2022.

The couple are also parents to their daughter Royce Lillian, who was born via surrogacy in November 2022.

As the pair surpass one year since their engagement at Disneyland on Valentine’s Day, Rebel has now recalled the moment she first met Ramona.

In an excerpt from her new memoir Rebel Rising, which is due to be released on April 2, the 44-year-old actress explained that she was introduced to her wife-to-be by a mutual friend, actor Hugh Sheridan.

"Ramona and I started FaceTiming and talking on the phone — getting to know each other the old-fashioned way. I was supposed to stay in Australia through the holidays. In true Hollywood rom-com style, I jumped on a plane to fly halfway around the world to L.A. to meet Ramona,” she teased.

Rebel then went on to set the scene for her first date with fashion designer Ramona.

"She sets up our first date for a few hours after I land: lunch at the Hotel Bel-Air. I’m so nervous. I’m also worried that if Ramona and I do hit it off, I don’t have much sexual experience with a woman,” she admitted.

However, the Bridesmaids alum later confessed that the pair hit it off and spent the night together, writing: “We just … connect. It feels beautiful.”

In her memoir, Rebel also gave a glimpse into her proposal last February, outside the iconic Disneyland castle.

"Ramona sees the pastel rose petals all over the ground and the roses in vases. I tell her how special she is to me. And then I get down on one knee and open the ring box. I end with, 'So in this cliché way, on this cliché day, Ramona Agruma, will you marry me?' 'Yes,' she says through the tears streaming down her face,” she concluded.