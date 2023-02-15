Rebel Wilson reveals miscarriage before having baby girl

Rebel Wilson has opened up about her heartbreaking miscarriage experience before she welcomed her daughter Royce into the world.

The Pitch Perfect star announced Royce was born via surrogate in November 2022.

While speaking on The Pick Up with Britt, Laura and Mitch, Rebel revealed Royce was not the first attempt at surrogacy she had.

The 42-year-old explained, “I tried with one surrogate to have the baby and sadly the embryo miscarried which is really like, you get so excited when it takes, and it’s really sad”.

“I was mourning that at the time but then to have a second embryo, it was amazing”.

“I really do think it was a bit of a miracle that it happened. I’d been on quite a bit of the fertility journey for a few years”.

Wilson then spoke about her relationship with Ramona Agruma and having to tell her that she had already started her surrogacy journey before their relationship began.

“I'd only been dating Ramona for two months and I had to be like, 'By the way, the surrogate is out of the first trimester and it is serious and I am going to have a baby at the end of the year and I know that’s something you didn’t sign up for’”.

Rebel told Ramona that she would completely understand if she wanted to end the relationship but instead, Agruma said, “I love you and I’m going to love your baby just the same”.

The Senior Year star also shared an insight into how her daughter is, revealing, “Little Roycie is amazing. She’s such a little angel… She’s so cute. She’s smiling, that’s her latest trick and she makes noises”.

When announcing Royce’s birth back in November, Rebel sweetly said, “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are)”.

“This has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care”.