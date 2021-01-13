Rebel Wilson recalls being kidnapped and held at gunpoint

Comedic actress Rebel Wilson has opened up about the time that she was kidnapped and held at gunpoint overnight, while travelling in rural Mozambique with a group of women.

The Pitch Perfect star explained the terrifying ordeal to a shocked Ant Middleton during their new series, Ant Middleton & Rebel Wilson: Straight Talking.

“These men came on another truck with a lot of guns. [They pulled up beside us] with the big guns and they were like, ‘Yeah, you've got to get off your truck,’” the 40-year-old actress recalled.

“They took us to a house in the middle of nowhere. I felt like I was very good in the crisis. I was like a team leader,” she admitted, describing how she took charge of the situation.

“They sat us down, and I said, 'Everybody link arms,' because I was petrified in the night that they might want to take one of the girls or something.”

Thankfully though, the women were released the next day, unharmed but quite shaken, before being allowed back onto their truck and sent on their way.

“The next day they came and said, 'Your truck is ready now. You can go go go’. We didn't ask any questions. We just got back on that truck and got out of there and crossed the South African border a few hours later.”

“I think maybe those guys, maybe, used us to smuggle illegal things in the bottom of the truck,” Rebel theorised to a very stunned Ant.

“I was expecting you to say, 'Yeah I came face to face with a snake or a spider,' and then you tell me you got kidnapped at gunpoint,” he exclaimed.

Well, we think it’s fair to say that Rebel would certainly make a very entertaining dinner party guest, as she seems to be full of surprising stories!