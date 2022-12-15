Rebel Wilson opens up about motherhood and new relationship

Rebel Wilson has been sharing some details about her new experiences with motherhood!

The Pitch Perfect star revealed last month that she had secretly become a mum, after welcoming a baby girl named Royce via a surrogate.

Speaking on The Today Show, the 42-year-old decided to open up about becoming a mum for the very first time.

“You hold the baby and cut the umbilical cord and literally from — from that moment on, you’re just like — it was just, like, amazing and so emotional,” the Australian actress gushed.

However, Rebel wasn’t afraid to get candid about her worries surrounding her newborn daughter, and the difficulties of motherhood. “It’s really challenging. I have this big international career and — you know, I'm, like, the breadwinner of my family — I like to think,” she detailed.

“So it’s really challenging too, like, ‘Well, now how do I do all the things and be a great mother and great partner and all of that?’”, she added.

Rebel also revealed that her recent health kick in 2020 began with the intention of wanting to be a mother. After consultations with doctors, she subsequently began IVF treatment, but the treatment was unsuccessful.

“I’d been healthy and done everything the doctors had said and was feeling awesome, and then it didn’t work,” she shared. “I was still young enough to try a few more times, and then luckily, I got my gorgeous baby girl.”

Rebel co-parents baby Royce with her partner, Ramona Agruma. The pair declared their relationship to the world in June of this year, with Rebel stating, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess”.

Whilst promoting her new film The Almond and the Seahorse, the actress explained how her character’s relationship with a woman opened her eyes.

“I’d never kissed a woman before,” Rebel revealed. “It kind of led to this kind of discovery — which led to my awesome partner Ramona. I might not have been open to that if I hadn’t done the emotional work.”

We’re glad to hear that Rebel is enjoying motherhood!