Rebel Wilson announces birth of her first child via surrogate

Rebel Wilson is now a mum!

The Pitch Perfect star has announced that she has welcomed her first child into the world, via a surrogate. The actress is now a mother to a beautiful baby girl.

Taking to Instagram this afternoon, the 42-year-old shared the joyful news alongside a gorgeous snap of her newborn daughter.

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate,” Rebel revealed. “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!”

Rebel then went on to thank everyone who helped to deliver her daughter safely. “I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care,” she praised, deciding to keep the identity of her surrogate private.

Rebel could not contain her excitement and joy in her caption. “Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!”, she wrote.

“I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable,” she promised to her 11.2M followers. “I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club,” she teased with love.

Since announcing the wonderful surprise of her daughter's birth, Rebel has received endless congratulations from other famous faces.

"You teach her to be funny! Rebel you still are the funniest woman I’ve worked with!", commented film director Michael Bay. "So happy for you and your new baby."

"Congratulations!!", penned Mad Men star Alison Brie.

"Congrats," wrote Gilmore Girls actress Arielle Kebbel. "so happy for you, you’re going to be an incredible mom. Welcome to the world sweet Roycie!"

In June of this year, Rebel announced that she is in a relationship with influencer Ramona Agruma. “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," Rebel penned at the time, along with a sweet photo of the pair together.

Rumours began to fly in recent days that the couple had gotten engaged, but Rebel has since shut down those rumours. "Thanks for the well wishes but we are NOT engaged!", the actress confirmed via Instagram.

For now, congratulations to Rebel on the birth of her new baby girl!