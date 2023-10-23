Rebecca Adlington reveals heartbreaking baby loss at 20 weeks

Rebecca Adlington has announced the heartbreaking loss of her daughter at 20 weeks.

The former Olympic swimmer took to social media to share the tragic news, revealing that when she had her 20 week scan done, there was no heartbeat.

Rebecca released a statement to her 115K Instagram followers about the loss and revealed she had named her baby girl Harper.

The 34-year-old wrote, “I don't really have the words right now but unfortunately we went for our 20 week scan this week and they found no heartbeat”.

“I gave birth to our angel, Harper on Friday at 7pm. We held her, and had time with her. We will forever love her and remember her always”.

Adlington then thanked hospital staff before sharing a tribute to her husband Andy. “We can’t thank the staff at Wythenshawe enough. Olivia, Rachel, Emma, Keeley, your kindness and care throughout was simply incredible”.

“And Andy, your selfless support, love and help is truly amazing. I couldnt of survived without you”.

“I don't have the strength or words right now, and don't feel ready to share this news. However, I can't pretend to be OK or fake a smile. I can't have people ask me how pregnancy is or when I am due as I still look pregnant. I don’t have the strength to tell this news individually”.

“We are so truly heartbroken. Our beautiful girl. Rest in peace”.

Rebeccca then shared a quote about sorrow that reads, “‘We have no right to ask when sorrow comes “why did this happen to me?!” unless we ask the same question for every moment of happiness that comes our way’”.

Many fans and famous faces rushed to the comments to send supportive messages to Rebecca and her family.

Former singer Myleene Klass wrote, “I’m so sorry. Thinking of you, your family and Harper x”.

“Becky, I know no words will ease the pain… my entire heart is with you all”, penned former hockey player Samantha Quek.

Love Island’s Antigoni added, “Sending you so much love, so sorry for your loss”.

The Olympic athlete announced her pregnancy while on a family trip to Disneyland Paris in September.

The pregnancy announcement came almost a year after Rebecca revealed she suffered a miscarriage at 12 weeks last summer.

Rebecca and Andy share a two-year-old son named Albie together, while Rebecca is mum to her eight-year-old daughter Summer from a previous relationship.