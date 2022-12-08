Reality star Paris Hilton opens up about IVF journey

Socialite Paris Hilton has opened up about her IVF journey with her husband Carter Reum and has revealed they have eggs “stocked and ready”.

Paris spoke to People about the couple’s plans to expand their family in the near future.

The 41-year-old revealed that their IVF process started during Covid-19 lockdowns. “We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down”.

“We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing. Usually I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,' and we have tons of them just waiting”.

Paris revealed she and her husband wanted to enjoy married life without children before planning on having little ones. “We really wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple, you know, before bringing kids into the mix”.

“So now that we just had our year anniversary, I can't wait for 2023”, she added.

When speaking about their marriage, Hilton sweetly explained, “I'm just so happy. He's so kind and so loyal and sweet and funny and brilliant. He's just my perfect person, and I just adore him so much”.

“He just makes me feel like a princess every single day, and I'm so excited for our family starting next year”.

Paris and Carter tied the knot in November 2021 surrounded by their close friends and family, after getting engaged in February. Reum is already dad to a daughter whom he shares with reality TV star Laura Bellizzi.

On their one-year wedding anniversary, The Simple Life star penned a moving tribute for her hubby that read, “Thank you for all of the love, happiness, and endless laughter”.

“You are my rock and I’m so thankful to call you mine. Carter, as my partner in life, number one hype man, and best friend, I love you so incredibly much”.