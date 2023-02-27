Reality star Charlotte Dawson tells all about her ‘rainbow’ pregnancy

Charlotte Dawson has been spilling all the details about her ‘rainbow’ pregnancy!

The reality star announced last week that she is expecting again, after experiencing a heartbreaking miscarriage in April of last year. Charlotte and her fiancé Matt Sarsfield are already parents to a two-year-old boy named Noah.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the 30-year-old invited her 1.3M followers to ask her pregnancy-related questions.

When asked if she plans on finding out her baby’s gender, Charlotte gave a teasing answer. “So we actually already know the sex,” she hinted. “As long as it’s happy and healthy, but we do already know the sex because me and Matthew are just not that type of people, like we need to know!”, she joked.

Charlotte then added that the family-of-three found out the answer together. “We really wanted to know this time, so we actually found out together – me, Matthew and Noah. It was really special,” she gushed.

The reality star then surprised fans by confirming that she will not be doing a dramatic gender reveal for her pregnancy. “I am not doing a gender reveal this time because I already know the sex and obviously, I didn’t know with Noah”, she explained.

“So I’m going to do a little gender reveal – just me, Matthew and Noah. I’m going to get Noah to pop the balloon,” Charlotte detailed, teasing that she will be posting it later this week. How exciting!

Lastly, Charlotte opened up about how it feels to be pregnant following her miscarriage. “I have found this little ‘rainbow baby’ experience magical. I’m so blessed to be pregnant again, because I obviously really just didn’t think it would happen again,” she admitted.

“We never stopped trying ever since I lost the baby in April last year, and it wasn’t happening,” Charlotte continued, recalling that her pregnancy then happened “when we least expected it.”

Charlotte and Matt are due to welcome their newest arrival on August 3. We’re so excited for them!