Real Housewives star Erin Lichy reveals she’s expecting baby no.4

Erin Lichy is pregnant!

Congratulations are in order for Erin and her husband Abe as they have announced the exciting news that they’re expecting their fourth child together.

The star of The Real Housewives of New York City revealed it’s “really special” to be able to share the wonderful news of her pregnancy with the world.

While speaking to People, Erin shared an insight into how she discovered she was pregnant and how she feels about welcoming a fourth child into her family.

The 37-year-old confessed, “It feels like adding another act to the circus! Work and life have been so busy that I haven’t really had a chance to even think about how it’ll change things, but I think it will be pretty seamless to be honest. Three vs. four kids doesn’t seem so scary”.

Revealing how she found out she was pregnant, Erin explained, “I was out East with Abe and some friends when I suddenly became super sensitive to smells around me. That’s when I knew – I thought, ‘Damn. Here we go again!’”.

The reality star also shared details of pregnancy symptoms she’s been experiencing as she admitted, “The first 10 weeks were rough.I was exhausted and nauseous all the time. Since then, not so bad!”.

Erin and Abe haven’t found out the gender of their fourth child yet but revealed, “We’ll probably know soon!".

The pair also “started floating around some name ideas, but we haven’t landed on anything just yet”.

After the news was shared, Lichy took to her Instagram Stories to say, “Been a rollercoaster past few months to say the least, but so happy my dad knew about this. He was so proud and happy”.

“Been wanting to tell you all but with the election it didn't feel right. Oh and btw, this has absolutely nothing to do with Rhony @bravotv episode tonight. Pure coincidence time wise. Thank you for all the love. Love you all!!”.

Erin and Abe are already proud parents to nine-year-old Levi, seven-year-old Layla and four-year-old Elijah.