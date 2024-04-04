Real Housewives of Cheshire’s Paige Chohan gives birth

Congratulations are in order for Paige Chohan as she has welcomed her first child into the world.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire star, who joined the reality series as a main cast member for season 17, announced the birth of her baby on social media earlier today.

Paige welcomed her little one with her husband Amir, but the couple are yet to confirm their bundle of joy’s gender or name with the world.

Posting an adorable black and white photo of her baby holding onto her finger to Instagram, Paige admitted her and Amir’s ‘hearts are full’.

In the caption of the post she said, “Alhumdulliah the greatest gift given to us. Our hearts are full with the arrival of our beautiful baby born 30.03.24 at 03:03am”.

The reality star announced the exciting news that she was expecting her first child back in December.

Paige showcased a gorgeous snap cradling her blossoming baby bump with her husband beside her and revealed, “March 2024. Can’t wait to meet you, we are so happy and blessed for this new journey”.

When recently chatting to the Manchester Evening News about her pregnancy experience, Paige confessed, “I've been very, very lucky and have had an easy pregnancy – apart from the first three months with the morning sickness and all the kind of stuff".

"But the past six months have been really smooth – touchwood – and we're really excited to meet our baby”.

She continued, “And we're really excited as well because myself and Amir being Muslim and with it currently being Ramadan, our baby will be born during Ramadan so it's a really good blessing for us. We're very lucky. I'm excited now to get onto that next chapter and become a mum!”.

Paige first briefly appeared in The Real Housewives of Cheshire during season 16 but got upgraded to a full cast member for the newly released season, which aired on March 25.

When season 17 first aired last month, Chohan admitted, “Nerves and excitement for tonight, bringing along with me a little surprise. A beautiful new journey about to unfold into series 17”.