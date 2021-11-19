Ready, steady, glow! skingredients® aha cleanse is back!

Dreaming of glowy + smooth skin? (Re)introducing AHA Cleanse – you might’ve met Skingredients® treatment cleanser before, but now it’s refillable, reformulated and better than ever. That’s what we call a glow-up – pun definitely intended!

AHA Cleanse is an active treatment cleanser that doubles as a micro-mask to reveal even-toned skin with a luminous inner glow. It’s a skin-smoothing saviour for hoomans® (aka humans) with dull, uneven, dry or dehydrated skin, as well as those with pigmentation. It’s gentle enough to be used by mamas-to-be and those with sensitive skin too!

AHA Cleanse’s skin-respectful formula delivers gentle chemical exfoliation without the need for sensitising scrubs or grit. A resurfacing blend of 8% lactic acid (an alpha hydroxy acid) and 1% gluconolactone (a polyhydroxy acid) encourages the skin to exfoliate itself and remove the dead skin cells that dull the skin’s shine.

Rock star ingredients through and through – these exfoliants slough off dead skin without upsetting the skin’s delicate barrier (when used in moderation, of course!)

Skingredients® founder and dermal facialist, Jennifer Rock

‘Exfoliating acids instantly revive dull, lacklustre skin to reveal a smoother, brighter result. It might be tempting to use an exfoliant daily, but over exfoliation can cause trauma to the skin. AHA Cleanse has been formulated to gently exfoliate and hydrate the skin in a respectful manner to prevent irritation and sensitisation. Use our treatment cleanser in moderation – that’s 2 to 3 times a week – for plump, hydrated and fresh skin’ says Skingredients® founder and dermal facialist, Jennifer Rock.

What’s more, lactic acid and gluconolactone have humectant properties, which means they act like magnets to attract and retain moisture within the skin. They also work to boost the skin’s natural moisturising factor for improved skin hydration.

For skin results galore, use AHA Cleanse (100ml Primary RRP €31 / 100ml Refill RRP €28) 2 to 3 times a week. We recommend using the treatment cleanser in the evening only as it can make the skin more sensitive to the sun’s rays. For a thorough double cleanse, use PreProbiotic® Cleanse first to remove all traces of makeup, sebum (aka oil), pollutant particles and SPF.

Nerdie note: Massage AHA Cleanse into cleansed skin to use as a micro- mask, leave for 7 minutes and then remove. We recommend that you do this once a week, maximum. It’s 2 products in 1 – we love it just as much as you!

The new refillable Skingredients® AHA Cleanse (Primary RRP €31, Refill RRP €28) is available from November 27th at www.skingredients.com and stockists nationwide.