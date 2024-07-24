Molly-Mae Hague reflects on engagement to mark anniversary

Molly-Mae Hague has been looking back at her romantic engagement!

One year ago, the former Love Island finalist got engaged to her partner, boxer Tommy Fury.

The couple, who first met on Love Island in 2019, got engaged six months after welcoming their first child, Bambi.

Now, exactly one year after saying ‘yes’ to Tommy’s proposal, Molly-Mae has been reflecting on the magical day.

Last night, the 25-year-old took to her Instagram account to re-post a video clip of Tommy proposing to her on a beautiful clifftop in Ibiza.

“One year ago today I was tricked into going on a fake brand trip on which the love of my life would ask me to marry him,” she penned in her caption.

Following the sweet tribute to her fiancé, several of Molly-Mae’s 7.9M followers have been expressing their well-wishes to the couple.

“Wow it’s been a year already??!!? What a dream fairytale,” one fan replied.

“Seriously can’t wait for this wedding,” another commented.

“WHEN'S THE WEDDING?!” a third fan exclaimed.

Following her engagement last July, Molly-Mae went on to reveal some initial details about her wedding plans.

In August of last year, the mum-of-one answered some fans’ burning questions for a Q&A in one of her YouTube videos.

“One thing I can say is that the wedding will definitely be in the UK. We have had some conversations about the wedding and what we have in mind,” she confirmed.

“It will be in a church as Tommy is religious and that’s the one thing he said like, ‘You can go wherever you want with this wedding, you can do what you want’, but the one thing he would love would be for it to be in a Catholic church and that’s absolutely fine with me,” she continued.

“It’s what I kind of always envisioned, like I always wanted a church wedding anyway. It’s what my parents had,” Molly-Mae added.