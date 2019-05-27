Relive your childhood: Tamagotchis are making a major COMEBACK

Remember those egg-shaped digital pets that everyone had and didn't care proper care of?

If you don't, then you most likely weren't born in the 1990s…Those were the days. With the Spice Girls and Westlife touring, not to mention all of the live-action Disney flicks, nostalgia is in vogue right now.

The cherry on the cake: Tamagotchi digital pets are coming back into our lives, whether you like it or not. They're the EXACT replicas of the ones we knew and adored in the 90s.

Tamagotchi digital pets are now on sale on Amazon, and the general public and internet communities have lost their damn minds, understandably.

The description on Amazon's website reads: "The Original Tamagotchi digital pet you loved back in 1997 is back with the original programming!"

"Feed it, turn lights on/off, play with it, give it medicine, flush after it's used the bathroom, check it's health and discipline your Tamagotchi if he bothers you when he's happy, fed and all cleaned up."

It continues; "Raise your Tamagotchi from egg to child to adult and how you take care of it will decide which of the seven adults you'll get." What an absolute chore…we want them all.

Japanese company Bandai created Tamagotchi's 20 years ago, and first released them in 1997. They became one of the most popular toys of the 90s at rapid speed, and taught kids about basic responsibilities.

Pretty much every one of us had to deal with the digital death of our pets, but all was grand because of that sweet reset button at the back. Reborn and rejuvenated…here we go again.

Peter Jenkinson, resident toy expert, was interviewed by LADbible a few years ago and said;

"It was the first truly 'real time' toy – you didn't need to make it do stuff, it did stuff that you then had to react to. It was always on, always with you, you had little/no control over it and it was without doubt the first truly virtual pet that behaved like it had its own personality/destiny. In a way, a very early example of how AI might pan out."

"It was ahead of its time and although tech has evolved hugely this past two decades, our love of nostalgia hasn't diminished."

Dive back into your childhood and check out the multi-coloured options available online, with prices starting from around €22. It costs to go back in time, evidently.

Feature image: Instagram/@elyos72