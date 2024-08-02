Rapper Cardi B announces she’s expecting her third child

Cardi B is pregnant!

Congratulations are in order for the rapper as she has announced that she’s expecting her third child.

Cardi B shared the exciting news on social media, revealing she’s ‘so grateful’ to be bringing another little one into the world.

The 31-year-old unveiled photos from a maternity photoshoot to her 166M Instagram followers to confirm her pregnancy.

The snaps show Cardi B in a red dress and matching fur coat as she cradled her blossoming baby bump.

In the caption of the post, she wrote, “With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!”.

“Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!”.

“I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do!”.

The I Like It singer closed off by revealing, “It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”.

Many fans of the singer flooded the comments with congratulatory messages following her announcement.

One fan wrote, “Yesssss!!! Another Cardi baby Congrats”.

“Congrats on your pregnancy kulture and wave gonna be the best older slibings eva” penned another fan.

A third added, “Congratulations to you expanding your family”.

The news of Cardi B’s pregnancy comes after speculation that she and her husband of six years, Offset, have gone their separate ways.

A rep allegedly confirmed to Page Six that Cardi decided to file for divorce from the rapper and later told People that the split is “not based on cheating rumours, but rather has been a long time coming”. The couple previously filed for divorce in 2020 but called it off.

Cardi B is already a mum to a two-year-old son named Wave and a six-year-old daughter, Kulture, whom she shares with Offset.