Ranelagh favourite Dillinger’s neighbourhood restaurant is back

Dillinger’s has been at the heart of restaurant dining in Ranelagh since 2009. Times, and the neighbourhood, changed. Dillinger’s is now a little more mature, but still a lot of fun! The food is fresh and local, the service is professional, and the cocktails are quirky and boozy. The welcome is warm, brunch is back and buzzing, regular ticketed themed supper clubs are a roaring success, vinyl adds to the vibe and there’s high chairs and mini cutlery for the kids; it all comes together to create a very democratic Dillinger’s – All Ways Welcome.

Extensively refurbished, with a very new look, the bar is central to the hospitality, as popular as ever with singles and couples for dining or just drinks. A choice of tables or booths still echo that American diner feel, as do the pouring pots of coffee, central to the weekend brunches! From the Book Swap shelf to the new Dillinger’s Loyalty Card, it’s no surprise that a new following of regulars is discovering this neighbourhood gem.

Current specials include the Dover Sole (€45 for two), served Tuesday and Wednesday. Filleted table side and served with a caper sauce and a choice of two sides. Select a bottle of wine and you have the perfect, great value mid-week supper. There’s also two for one cocktails on Sundays at the bar – so put the bartenders through their paces, they enjoy the challenge, and the banter!

The dinner menu is served Tuesday to Sunday evening from 5pm. Start with Achill Island Pacific Oysters with shallot vinaigrette (from €17 for 6), or the Crudo of Blue Fin Tuna, apple, cucumber and Xvo (€18) from the starters. Pasta made in house daily elevates the Goat's Curd Tortellini with tea soaked raisins, pine nuts and sage brown butter (€16) and the Pappardelle with Eight Hour Braised Beef Shin Ragu (€21). While there’s a focus on fish, the ‘Cooked over Coal’ section on the menu makes for irresistible meats – whether it’s the 28 Day Dry Aged Picanha Tagliata with fries (€28) or the simply perfect Irish Beef Burger with pastrami, Monteray Jack, house pickle and fries (€18).

Weekend brunch features some new dishes and old favorites too. Classics include the signature Chicken and Waffles with maple syrup (€18), equal in popularity to the new Black Currant House-Cured Salmon, poached eggs, sauteéd spinach, pickled blackberry, and served on a slice of crisp sourdough bread (€22). Served Saturday and Sunday from 11.30am to 3:30pm and from 12pm on Bank Holiday Mondays.

With a full bar, beer on tap, creative cocktails and an extensive wine list, there’s a tipple to suit any occasion. The cocktail menu was developed by Jesse Chinn, with more than a nod to his South African roots!

The food is by Executive Chef Atish Bhuruth and Head Chef Roberts Augstkaln. Food suppliers include Hussey Fruit and Veg, Caterway, La Rousse, Wrights of Marino, JJ Young Butchers, Gubbeen, Real Olive Co, and Tartine Bakery.

Website: www.dillingers.ie

Location: 47 Ranelagh, Dublin 6, D06 HR84

Phone: 01 497 8010