Rami Malek wins Best Actor, declares love for Lucy then FALLS

Rami Malek is a treasure who must be protected at ALL COSTS.

The 37-year-old won the prestigious Best Actor gong at the 91st Academy Awards last night, his first win and nomination, so his nerves are understandable.

The adorable, immensely talented actor was kissing his co-star girlfriend Lucy Boynton the entire night, and we don't blame him. It was basically Wezz. He declared his love for her in his speech, and pretty much everyone melted.

Rami Malek on his #Oscars win for Best Actor in 'Bohemian Rhapsody': "We're longing for stories like this." https://t.co/9jiGH28aQ0 pic.twitter.com/h1D1GeGUmH — ABC News (@ABC) February 25, 2019

Malek and Boynton play Freddie Mercury and Mary Austin in Bohemian Rhapsody, which was the biggest winner of the night but failed to win Best Picture, and the world has fallen in love with them.

On stage, Rami professed his love for the 25-year-old English actress before falling off afterwards and had to be treated by paramedics, which will 100 percent make a great story to tell the grandkids.

He said, "Lucy Boynton, you are the heart of this film, you are beyond immensely talented, you have captured my heart. Thank you so much." AW. He also opened up about his Egyptian heritage;

Egyptian Rami Malek not only made history at the #Oscars with Bohemian Rhapsody. He also made a Statement by speaking up for immigrants. pic.twitter.com/1DqeUKUSvx — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) February 25, 2019

Malek is apparently moving to London to be around his love, after totally falling for her. The poor lad even fell off the stage with the shock of his award, with People reporting that Malek was moved to a private area backstage.

"Paramedics appeared to rush to the actor's aide, who was photographed seated in the front row with his Oscars statuette still in hand. Malek was then moved to a private area backstage, where he received further treatment for possible injuries."

Malek was unable to pose with Mahershala Ali, Regina King and Olivia Colman, who also won big at the Academy Awards in the Dolby theatre. He was featured in a photo with them after the ceremony however.

Bohemian Rhapsody was the biggest winner of the night, taking home the awards for Best Actor, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing and Film Editing.

Spike Lee, director of BlacKkKlansman, was NOT happy when Green Book took home Best Picture, which has been controversially labelled a "white saviour" movie.

Queen featuring Adam Lambert opened up the Oscars instead of an opening monologue, as the ceremony went hostless without Kevin Hart.

